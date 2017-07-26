Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: More than utility
Nunez is expected to play regularly for Boston, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. "I think (Nunez) will play a lot for us. He's been very hot. He's one of the best hitters - since June 1 - one of the best hitters in baseball. But I think we'll have to probably sit down and visit how he's going to be used," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.
Dombrowski left open the possibility that top prospect Rafael Devers could be sent back down to the minors after the Nunez acquisition. He plays multiple positions, including third base, where the Red Sox need the most help. One thing is for certain, the Red Sox inconsistent offense which is lacking power needs more than a speedy utility infielder. Where Nunez fits into the current roster, and if the Red Sox will acquire a true power bat, will determined over the next few days.
