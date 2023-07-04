Valdez (thumb) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez hurt his left thumb a couple weeks ago but is ready to return to game action. He had been hitting well before getting hurt and, if he can pick up where he left off, could position himself for a promotion at some point.
