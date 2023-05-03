Valdez is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Red Sox in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Valdez got a day off Tuesday versus a lefty, but this will be his sixth start at second base in the last seven games. The 24-year-old is defensively-challenged, but he's 8-for-24 with one homer and three doubles as his big-league career gets underway.