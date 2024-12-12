The Red Sox designated Valdez for assignment Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Following the acquisition of Carlos Narvaez from the Yankees, Valdez will end up as the odd man out of a spot on Boston's 40-man roster. The 25-year-old utility man slashed just .214/.270/.363 in 223 big-league plate appearances last season, though his defensive versatility could prompt another team to take him in off waivers.