Valdez will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Set to make his third start at the keystone in four games, the lefty-hitting Valdez looks as though he could occupy the strong side of a platoon at the position with the righty-hitting Luis Urias while Pablo Reyes (elbow) is on the injured list. Valdez went 2-for-7 with a walk, two RBI and a run between his last two starts.