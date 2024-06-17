Valdez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
The lefty-hitting Valdez will get the night off while the Blue Jays bring southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the bump. The freshly activated Romy Gonzalez (hamstring) will get the start at second base in place of Valdez.
