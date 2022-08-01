Valdez was traded from the Astros to the Red Sox on Monday along with Wilyer Abreu in exchange for Christian Vazquez, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Valdez broke out this year and became one of Houston's top prospects, so this is a nice pickup for Boston. A 23-year-old lefty-hitting infielder, Valdez slashed .327/.410/.606 with 21 home runs in 378 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. Even if Valdez doesn't debut this season, Boston will need to add him to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.