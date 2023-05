Valdez went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Valdez had gone just 3-for-19 across his last nine games, playing in a strong-side platoon role. The infielder provided all the run support Chris Sale needed Saturday to earn the win. Valdez is slashing .293/.349/.517 with three long balls, 10 RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases through his first 63 major-league plate appearances.