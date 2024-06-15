Valdez will sit Saturday versus the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Valdez will take a seat as the Red Sox face left-hander Carlos Rodon. Jamie Westbrook will enter the lineup at second base, batting seventh against New York.
