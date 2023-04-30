Valdez will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Valdez will make a fourth consecutive start at the keystone after going 3-for-12 with a pair of doubles and two runs since returning to the big leagues April 25. His uptick in playing time has come with Christian Arroyo sitting out games Wednesday and Friday with a hamstring injury, while Enrique Hernandez has been on the bench Saturday and Sunday with what's believed to be an undisclosed physical issue. Unless Hernandez requires a stint on the injured list, Valdez could move into a reserve role before long.