Valdez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Valdez will dodge a matchup with southpaw Garrett Crochet, giving way to Jamie Westbrook at second base Friday. Since Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) got hurt on June 1, Valdez is 7-for-20 with three homers, eight RBI and one strikeout.