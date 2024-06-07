Valdez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Valdez will dodge a matchup with southpaw Garrett Crochet, giving way to Jamie Westbrook at second base Friday. Since Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) got hurt on June 1, Valdez is 7-for-20 with three homers, eight RBI and one strikeout.
