Valdez will sit Saturday against St. Louis, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Valdez hits the bench against lefty Steven Matz, with Pablo Reyes taking over at second base. Valdez has started against 11 consecutive righties and is hitting .311/.340/.511 in 47 plate appearances overall, but he's only gotten the call against two of the five lefties the Red Sox have faced since his late-April promotion.
