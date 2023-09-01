Boston recalled Valdez from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Valdez got an extended run with the Red Sox earlier this season but batted just .234 with a .684 OPS across 101 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has put up impressive power numbers in the minors and could perhaps platoon at second base with Luis Urias.
