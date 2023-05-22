site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-enmanuel-valdez-returns-to-action | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Returns to action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Valdez (undisclosed) has returned to the Red Sox' lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Valdez was lifted from Sunday's game versus the Padres with an undisclosed issue, but whatever it was no longer appears to be of concern. He's at second base and batting seventh against Jaime Barria.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read