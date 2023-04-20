Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Valdez made an impact in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Twins, singling twice in four plate appearances. His stay with the big club lasted only one day, though, with Yu Chang (personal) returning from paternity leave Thursday. Valdez's bat would be intriguing for fantasy purposes if he receives the chance at regular playing time with Boston at some point.
