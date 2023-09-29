Valdez is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles.
Pablo Reyes will play second base and bat seventh versus the O's and left-hander John Means. Valdez has gone 1-for-12 with five strikeouts against lefties this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Three hits, homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Returns to majors•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Homers Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez: Gets another look at second base•