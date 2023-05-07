Valdez is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Valdez steps in at the position which has been primarily helmed by Christian Arroyo, who was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury following Saturday's game. The hamstring has been a recurring issue for Arroyo, so it appears the Red Sox will make sure he's over it before having him play again. Valdez could be the primary starter while Arroyo heals. The 24-year-old infielder has hit safely in eight of 10 games since being called up from Triple-A Worcester, going 12-for-35 with a home run, three doubles, six RBI, three steals and four runs scored in his introduction to the majors.