Valdez started at second base and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the White Sox.

Valdez, who was called up Friday after the Red Sox placed Luis Urias (calf) on the injured list, is expected to share second base with prospect Ceddanne Rafaela over the final week of the season. Rafaela will also see time in center field or shortstop.

