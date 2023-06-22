Whitlock did not factor in the decision against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out six batters over seven innings.

Whitlock was efficient in the outing, throwing 88 pitches (60 for a strike) in his second straight seven-inning start. He racked up an impressive 16 swinging strikes, though they led to a modest six punchouts. Since a rough outing against Tampa Bay on June 3, Whitlock has rebounded by posting a 3.10 ERA and 19:2 K:BB over 20.1 innings across his subsequent three starts. His next appearance tentatively lines up to come at home against Miami.