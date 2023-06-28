Whitlock (4-3) took the loss in Tuesday's 10-1 rout at the hands of the Marlins, surrendering six runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

While the whiffs did salvage his fantasy line to some extent, Whitlock was hit hard when he was in the strike zone and served up long balls to Bryan De La Cruz and Jean Segura, who had a combined nine homers on the season coming into the contest. The rough night snapped a three-game quality start streak for the right-hander, and Whitlock now has a 4.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB through 34.2 innings over six outings since returning to the rotation in late May. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come this weekend in Toronto.