Whitlock (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It could be a one-start stint on the farm for Whitlock, who was placed on the injured list April 28 with right elbow ulnar neuritis. He got through a bullpen session Monday without issue and is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Thursday at Fenway Park. The timeline calls for him to return during Boston's next road trip, which begins May 19.

