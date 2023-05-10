Whitlock (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It could be a one-start stint on the farm for Whitlock, who was placed on the injured list April 28 with right elbow ulnar neuritis. He got through a bullpen session Monday without issue and is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Thursday at Fenway Park. The timeline calls for him to return during Boston's next road trip, which begins May 19.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Throws bullpen Monday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Minimum IL stay possible•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: No nerve symptoms in exam•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Undergoing more testing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Hopes to miss just two starts•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Placed on 15-day IL•