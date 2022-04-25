Whitlock will start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Whitlock made his first start of the season Saturday against the Rays and allowed a hit and no walks while striking out seven in four scoreless innings. He'll step in to make another start during Thursday's series finale in Toronto since Tanner Houck (personal) is on the restricted list for the four-game set.
