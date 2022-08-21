Whitlock picked up the save against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two and walking none over two innings.

Whitlock threw 18 of 25 pitches for strikes in what turned out to be a two-inning save Saturday. This was the second game in a row that Whitlock was called upon for the save. The righty has been reliable in relief, blowing one save on Apr. 8 in his first appearance of the year. Whitlock now has five saves on the season and a 3.03 ERA.