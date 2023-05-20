Whitlock (elbow) will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
Whitlock was impressive his first time out for the WooSox, working four innings and throwing 49 pitches. He could be activated in the days following Sunday's start. The Red Sox are currently on the road, and if Whitlock is activated next week, his return to Boston's rotation could come Friday in Arizona.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Delivers strong rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Making at least two rehab starts•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Throws bullpen Monday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Minimum IL stay possible•