Whitlock allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 scoreless innings in Friday's spring game against the Twins.

This was the best of Whitlock's five Grapefruit League starts and a reminder that he's not out of the competition for one of the two available slots in the rotation. He threw 62 pitches (44 strikes), put batters away after getting ahead in the count. "The swings and misses from the get-go, that's a game changer," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "He's been working hard with his cutter and the slider/sweeper. The good thing about him is he's always ahead. It's about putting them away. Not only inducing them to weak contact, but swings and misses are good, too." Whitlock has a 3.45 ERA with 16 strikeouts and two walks over 15.2 spring innings. His main competition is Tanner Houck, Cooper Criswell and, to an extent, Josh Winckowski.