Whitlock is questionable to make his scheduled start Sunday against Seattle due to his hip injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Whitlock wasn't expected to miss any time due to his hip tightness, but the team is working on contingency plans in case the right-hander is unable to take the mound Sunday. Even if Whitlock doesn't start Sunday, it doesn't seem like the Red Sox are particularly concerned that his hip injury is a long-term issue.