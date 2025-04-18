Dobbins was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The 25-year-old right-hander will get a favorable matchup for his second career MLB start, as Chicago ranks 29th in MLB with just 54 runs scored. Dobbins allowed two runs over five innings in his big-league debut earlier this month and has given up four homers in two appearances with Worcester this year. It'll likely be a spot start for Dobbins since Brayan Bello (shoulder) is expected to come off the injured list next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Set for Friday start•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: May start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Heading back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Victorious in debut•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Slated to start nightcap Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Recalled ahead of MLB debut•