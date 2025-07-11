Dobbins was removed from Friday's game against the Rays with a right knee injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dobbins pulled up while running to cover first base in the second inning, and he was in clear discomfort while throwing a warm-up pitch after the training staff came to visit him. The team will take a closer look at the 25-year-old righty and should have more information on his status relatively soon.