Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Exits with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins was removed from Friday's game against the Rays with a right knee injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Dobbins pulled up while running to cover first base in the second inning, and he was in clear discomfort while throwing a warm-up pitch after the training staff came to visit him. The team will take a closer look at the 25-year-old righty and should have more information on his status relatively soon.
