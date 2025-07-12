Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins: Injury potentially significant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury during Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Dobbins hurt himself while covering first base during Friday's contest. Boston is still in the process of evaluating the damage done to the right-hander's knee, which may include an ACL injury, though early indications suggest that he will most likely have to miss a significant amount of time.
