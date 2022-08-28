Schreiber earned the save Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out one over a scoreless 1.1 innings in a 5-1 win over the Rays.

Schreiber put the kibosh on a Tampa Bay rally in the eighth, coming on with two runners on base and potential tying run on deck. It was his fifth save, four of which he's been tasked to get more than three outs. The Red Sox may have found something in the 28-year-old right-handed reliever, who has a 2.24 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 52.1 innings. He's not expected to take over the closer's role, but Schreiber's in the mix along with Garret Whitlock, who will likely get most of the opportunities.