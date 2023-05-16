Schreiber was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Red Sox on Tuesday with a right lat strain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Schreiber suffered the injury during an appearance Monday versus the Mariners. It's not clear how severe the strain is, but even in a best-case scenario it's often the type of injury which leads to longer than a minimum stay on the IL.
