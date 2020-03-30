The Red Sox may have the roster flexibility to carry Arauz, a Rule 5 draft pick, if MLB expands rosters from 26 to 29 players for the first month of an abbreviated season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As a Rule 5 pick, Arauz must remain on Boston's active roster all season (barring an IL stint) or be offered back to the Astros. Under normal circumstances, it's unclear that Arauz would claim one of the 26 spots to start the regular season. But a shortened season -- where teams can carry 29 players for the first month and expanded 28-man rosters for the final month -- makes it easier for the Red Sox to keep the 21-year-old Arauz. His glove is major league ready, but Arauz still needs to develop as a hitter.