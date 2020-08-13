Arauz will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Rays.

After rapping out five hits in the first two games of the series with Tampa Bay while starting at third base in place of a banged-up Rafael Devers, Arauz shifted back to a reserve role Wednesday. Arauz still produced off the bench with an RBI single and a run scored in the 9-5 loss, and he'll now get the opportunity to pick up a start in the middle infield in the series finale while Xander Bogaerts (lower body) gets a day off to tend to a minor injury.