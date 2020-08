Arauz has worked his way into the rotation at second base, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Arauz started at second base Friday with Jose Peraza (knee) recovering, but manager Ron Roenicke suggested Arauz may have played even without Peraza's injury. "That's why he's out there. Just because he's played so well recently," Roenicke said. After an 0-for-9 start to the season, Arauz hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-17 with a double and four RBI.