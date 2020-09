Arauz remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arauz has started only once in 10 games for Boston, with the arrival of Christian Arroyo having seemingly made the Rule 5 pickup an afterthought for manager Ron Roenicke. To be fair, Arauz hasn't really provided the skipper with a compelling reason to play him. Over his 59 plate appearances this season, Arauz has slashed .222/.288/.259.