Arauz started at second base and went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Arauz stepped in for Trevor Story (non-COVID illness) against left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery. The righty-hitting Christian Arroyo, the top backup at second, was in right field in place of Jackie Bradley. There shouldn't be many opportunities for Arauz, but he does offer a speed component that will be used in extra innings, which is how he was used in Friday's season-opening loss.