Arauz started at second base and went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Arauz, who was selected in the Rule 5 draft this winter, is looking for one of the final two bench spots. He's a switch hitter that can play second, third and short, putting him in competition with Tzu -Wei Lin and Marco Hernandez. There's a chance two of those three players will make the team.