Arauz (illness) is expected to be activated soon but will require a rehab assignment before returning, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Arauz haș been on the COVID-19 injured list for over a week, so he'll see some game action in the minors before rejoining the Red Sox. While it's not clear when he'll join a minor-league affiliates or how many rehab appearances he'll require, he'll likely be in the mix to return to the majors early next week.