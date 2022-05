Arauz (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Arauz had been on the COVID-19 IL since April 19, but he began a rehab assignment in Worcester at the beginning of May. He hit .125 with a double, four runs, three walks and three strikeouts over seven rehab games, and he'll remain with the minor-league club now that he's fully healthy. However, he'll be an option to rejoin the Red Sox as infield depth at some point.