Arauz batted .214 (6-for-28) with two walks, a double, a home run, five RBI, one run scored over 14 Grapefruit League appearances.

It's hard to peg Arauz's status as the Red Sox and the rest of MLB disbanded training camp. He was essentially in competition for a utility infield spot with Tzu-Wei Lin. Out of three roster projections -- MassLive.com, WEEI.com, NESN -- Arau is expected to earn a roster spot in one of them: MassLive.com. That's largely based on him being selected in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason, so he can't be stashed in the minors without first being offered back to the Astros. As spring training wore on, Arauz looked overmatched when the Red Sox saw more major league pitching. He could land as the 26th man, but that depends on whether interim manager Ron Roenicke opts to keep a third catcher or an extra reliever. With the Red Sox short on proven starters, there may be need for additional help in the bullpen.