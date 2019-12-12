Play

The Red Sox selected Arauz with the 10th pick of the Rule 5 draft.

Of all the prospects taken in the Rule 5 draft, Arauz has been on the prospect radar the longest. A 21-year-old infielder who saw time at shortstop, second base and third base last year in the Astros' organization, Arauz held his own in a repeat trip to High-A (107 wRC+), but was less successful after getting the bump to Double-A (.241/.311/.389, 97 wRC+). His defensive versatility likely appealed to the Red Sox, but he will have to impress in spring training or he will probably be offered back to Houston.

