Arauz will fill in at shortstop in Sunday's series-finale against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Arauz fills in for the resting Xander Bogaerts on Sunday. He entered Saturday's game for second baseman Christian Arroyo, who left with back spasms and is not starting Sunday. If there's a need at second base for a few days, Arauz and Tzu-Wei Lin will share the job.