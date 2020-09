Arauz drew the start at second base and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

Arauz made his second straight start and has appeared in three consecutive games. Christian Arroyo is dealing with a back injury, so this an opportunity for the 22-year-old to see regular at-bats. After a promising start this season, Arauz has been overmatched the last month, going 3-for-20 with 10 strikeouts since the start of September.