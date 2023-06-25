Winckowski allowed three runs on five hits and one walk over two innings in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Winckowski wasn't tagged with the loss, but one can argue he was the main reason for it. He allowed three solo home runs during his time on the mound, including a pair of homers in the bottom of the sixth inning after Boston had taken a 3-2 lead in the top half of the frame. It was a shocking result for Winckowski, who has been one of Boston's most trusted bullpen arms and had given up just three home runs over 42.1 innings (0.6 HR/9) prior to Saturday.