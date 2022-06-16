Winckowski (1-1) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

Winckowski made his major-league debut in late May, but struggled across three innings to take the loss. He looked significantly better Wednesday in a favorable matchup, and the Red Sox's offense gave him plenty of support from the start of the game. He's now allowed a combined four runs, 10 hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in eight innings in his two starts. With Garrett Whitlock (hip) and Nathan Eovaldi (back) both on the 15-day injured list into next week at a minimum, Winckowski is likely to get one more start, which lines up to be a home game versus the Tigers early next week.