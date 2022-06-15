Winckowski will be recalled from Triple-A Worchester to start Wednesday's game against the A's, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox have openings in their starting rotation with Nathan Eovaldi (back) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) on the injured list, and Winckowski will be called up Wednesday for his second start of the season. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut in late May and allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks across three innings, but he quickly returned to the minors. He has a 3.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB over 42.2 innings for Worchester this year and could receive a longer look in Boston's rotation this time around.