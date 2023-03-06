Turner (face) is being treated for soft-tissue injuries and monitored for a concussion at a hospital after exiting Monday's game when he was hit in the face by a pitch, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox say Turner is stable, alert and in good spirits, all things considered, which is very nice to hear. It does not appear he suffered any fractures as a result of the hit by pitch, but obviously he's far from out of the woods. Turner will be examined closely over the next few days and more should be known later this week about his status for the coming weeks and Opening Day. If he does need to miss time, it would open up some playing time in the Red Sox' designated hitter spot.