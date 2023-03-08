Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Turner (face) will probably be out two weeks, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.

The timeline offered by Cora suggests that Turner, who was hit in the face Monday and required 16 stitches to seal the wound, will be cutting it close for Opening Day. If the veteran infielder needs to miss time, he likely won't need to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list at the start of the regular season.