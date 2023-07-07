Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Turner could play second base, MLB.com reports.

Cora indicated he could deploy some creative alignments with the return of Yu Chang (wrist), who will serve as the team's primary shortstop when activated this weekend. Having Turner play second base would maximize the team's offense by having Turner, Adam Duvall and Jarren Duran in the order. Turner currently rides a six-game hit streak, going 11-for-24 with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch.