Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested Sunday that Turner (face) could return to baseball activities as soon as Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

"[Turner is] gonna do a lot of stuff inside today in the training room and in the gym," Cora said. The infielder has made a fast recovery after a scary moment where he was hit in the face Monday that required 16 stitches and a hospitalization. There's no guarantee that Turner will be ready for Opening Day at this point, but the 38-year-old appears to be on track to make his debut with the Red Sox not long after if he doesn't.